Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks seeking information after cow elk poached near Victor

Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 30, 2024
VICTOR — State wildlife officials are looking for information after a cow elk was killed on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, near Victor.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the elk was shot and left on private property off Pleasant View Drive, near the intersection of Bumpy Lane in Victor.

The elk was shot with a high-power rifle out of season, and the meat was left to waste, which FWP notes is a violation of state hunting regulations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont, call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT, or contact FWP Game Warden Kevin Smith at 406-369-5738.

Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

