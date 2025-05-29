RCEDA receives $1M in Brownfields funding to clean up historic Hamilton buildings

HAMILTON — Downtown Hamilton is home to many historic buildings, but with age sometimes comes the need for renovations.

Thanks to Brownfields grants, the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA) can help with some upgrades.

"Help mitigate properties that have perceived or actual lead paint or asbestos-type issues," RCEDA executive director Julie Foster told MTN.

Earlier in May, $8 million in total funding was dispersed from the Environmental Protection Agency across Montana to revitalize Brownfields properties, or locations that may be sitting unused due to contamination.

"We got a million dollars," Foster said.

When a property has some sort of contamination, it can often sit unused for years, taking up space and costing the community money.

In Hamilton, RCEDA is identifying those buildings that could be revitalized.

"They're not performing, bringing in tax base because developers or folks that would buy those properties don't finance that sort of clean up," Foster detailed.

Some properties being considered include the historic Hamilton Town Hall, City Hall, Bitterroot Carnegie Library, and the former fire hall.

"Let's just say that the clean-up bill was $400,000. We could provide $200,000 of that as a grant and $200,000 of that is a very patient, low-interest loan," Foster explained.

The RCEDA is still looking for other potential clean-up projects and hopes that this funding sets a precedent for a renewed dedication to downtown.

"You know, it's not this $1 million, it's a very long-term program to stick with the community," Foster said.

