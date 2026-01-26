Return of the rink: fundraising underway for Hamilton community ice rink

HAMILTON — A plan is underway to make Hamilton even cooler, by adding an ice rink downtown. The Hamilton Downtown Foundation (HDF) has been raising money for months, hoping to have a skate-ready rink in time for next winter.

“Hamilton had a rink back in the 1990’s and then time passed,” said Mary Casper, president of the HDF board of directors. “So, we thought it would be a good thing to revitalize for our community.”

With the return of a rink, HDF aims bring Hamilton another option for affordable, convenient winter fun. They partnered with Missoula business HockeyWolf, who said they will provide skates and some other equipment for the community to use at the rink.

“It will really kind of bring that sense of community,” Casper said. “If you think about winter in Hamilton, the major recreation that we have is the ski slope, so this will be an opportunity to provide afterschool recreation and a gathering place for students and families during those tough winter months.”

HDF aims to buy a refrigerated rink, which would allow skate season to last longer into the fall and winter. It would accommodate up to 50 skaters at once and small pond hockey games.

HDF has been fundraising for months to make the rink a reality, looking for $160,000 to purchase, install and maintain the rink.

“It's been absolutely phenomenal. We kicked off our fundraising initiative in mid-September, to go with the season, and we officially launched things at the Christmas stroll that we had in late November. Over that timespan, we've raised $86,000,” Casper said.

HDF is currently working with community partners to find the best spot for the rink. They aim to launch the rink some time next winter. No matter where or when it opens, they believe it will bring major benefits, both on and off the ice.

“It’ll help keep our community active and healthy during the winter, as well as encourage people to stay downtown and shop downtown and support local and small businesses,” Casper said.

You can find more information about the project and donate here.