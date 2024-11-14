S.A.F.E in the Bitterroot nearing end of expansion project

HAMILTON — S.A.F.E. in the Bitterroot, which has had its doors open to those fleeing abusive and violent situations for 35 years, is expanding its facilities.

"Domestic and sexual violence doesn't know age, race, socioeconomic status. It happens everywhere, and can happen to anyone,” said Supporters of Abuse Free Environment (S.A.F.E) Marketing and Development Director Brooke Angst.

S.A.F.E is a crisis shelter in Hamilton for people who are experiencing domestic, sexual, or inter-partner violence.

After seeing a greater need in Ravalli County, the shelter has expanded to provide more people and families temporary relief from traumatizing situations, and to and help them get back on their feet.

“Some of our programs that we offer is an emergency shelter, transitional housing which provides housing for no cost for up to two years,” Angst said.

While anyone can use the shelter, Angst says 94% of the nearly 500 people who used S.A.F.E last year were from Ravalli County.

“What we've found is that the people that we are housing are not they're not coming from urban areas where they can't get their needs met," Angst told MTN. "They're coming from right here. They're our neighbors, they're our friends, they're the people who are working at the grocery store. They're our friend, they're our teachers, our kids, teachers, and they're from right here."

After a year of construction, the shelter has expanded to include new rooms with private bathrooms and beds, a great room with multiple cooking stations, and a laundry room with several washers and dryers.

“We’ve got areas for families to eat together and play together,” Angst said.

While there is a need, S.A.F.E says they will be here to walk alongside community members.

“We don't plan on going anywhere. We've made this promise to our community, and we plan to stick to it,” Angst said.

A ribbon-cutting is set for Nov. 22, 2024, before new residents move into their temporary homes.

While the walls are up and the furniture is getting set, S.A.F.E is still looking for donations.

“We are still raising money to finish this project... With any construction project, the list gets longer and longer and longer of needs, and the cost just keeps rising. And so monetary donations are always very welcome," Angst said. "We are also looking for tangible items to be donated... We're looking for stuff to outfit our shelter with. And if there's any questions about what is needed, you can call the safe office or reach out through our website or social media."