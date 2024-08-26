Watch Now
Storm debris cleanup continues in Hamilton

A Friday afternoon storm brought down trees and power lines in and around Hamilton
Hamilton Strom Damage
City of Hamilton
A view of the damage done by a storm that hit Hamilton on the afternoon of August 23, 2024.
Hamilton Strom Damage
HAMILTON — Cleanup from a Friday storm that brought down trees and knocked out power is continuing in Hamilton.

The storm damage prompted Hamilton Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf has declared that an emergency exists in the city.

Residents who suffered storm damage are being asked to place debris in the boulevard or along the curb.

The City of Hamilton provided the following information on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024:

Due to the high volume of debris, the process may take longer than usual, but we are working to secure additional help.

  • City crews will only be picking up tree limbs and branches.
  • Do not leave bagged materials out for pickup.
  • Do not haul material to the city yard at this time.
  • County residents are responsible for their debris cleanup.
  • It is illegal to dump yard waste in waterways and on National Forest lands.

A social media post states, "The City of Hamilton appreciates how our community has come together to help each other. In that same spirit we will continue to cleanup our neighborhoods and town."

