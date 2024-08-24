Watch Now
Hamilton declares emergency following Friday's storms

Hamilton Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf has declared that an emergency exists following Friday's storms
Hamilton Storm Damage
George H. Corn
Damage from a storm that hit Hamilton on August 23, 2024.
Hamilton Storm Damage
Posted

HAMILTON — Storms that moved across the Bitterroot on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, brought down trees,knocked out power to thousands and sparked a wildfire in the Stevensville area.

Hamilton was especially hard hit as windy conditions brought down trees and limbs across the city. Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf has declared that an emergency exists.

"This Proclamation is issued, to the extent possible, in order to protect the lives and property of the people of the City of Hamilton and surrounding Hamilton Rural Fire District, as well as local fire suppression and emergency responders and City staff," a social media post states.

People are being asked not to take any fallen branches to the City of Hamilton Street Shop at this time. Instead, they should be stacked in resident's boulevards, out of the way of traffic and emergency vehicles.

"City staff are doing their best to clean up extensive damage sustained during the windstorm," a social media post states.

