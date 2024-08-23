Watch Now
Storms knock out power to thousands in the Bitterroot, wildfire sparked near Stevensville

HAMILTON — Storms moving across the Bitterroot Valley on Friday afternoon have knocked out power to thousands.

Ravalli Electric Co-op was reporting 7,000 members were in the dark as of 4 p.m.

The largest power outages are being reported in and around Hamilton.

The latest power outage information from REC can be found here.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports crews are responding to a wildfire that has broken out on St. Mary's Peak.

Stevensville wildfire

The Bitterroot National Forest reports the blaze is approximately four miles west of Stevensville and is estimated at 15 acres.

Aviation crews have been ordered for the fire, but are unable to fly at this time due to the weather in the area.

