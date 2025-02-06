BITTERROOT VALLEY — The roads, dicey. At least a foot and a half of snow everywhere, yes. Schools and some businesses closed? Check. Snow mounds taller than the author? Also check.

That’s been the story down in the Bitterroot for the past couple of days.

Watch the full story:

There is certainly a lot of snow in the Bitterroot

“It makes everything pretty, but it's a pain to deal with. I've gone to the library twice and they've been closed both days,” said Stevensville resident Roger Muir.



From Missoula to Hamilton, the snow came out in force on Monday and Tuesday, blanketing everything as far as the eye can see.

But that didn’t seem to stop people from getting out and about. Plows were certainly busy, clearing the roads to the best of their ability, and piling snow up in impressive mounds, to say the least.

While many people may be accustomed to the snow, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have an effect on residents in the Bitterroot as in Stevensville the library and several businesses were closed, the same goes for Hamilton.

For the open businesses, they still had to deal with the logistics of their customers in the door.

“I work here at the Foot and Ankle Clinic, and they plow it to where my patients in boots and injuries can't get in and out of the clinic, so we've had to cancel clinic yesterday afternoon and this morning,” said Tanya Hartly.

That’s not even to mention the amount of shoveling that happened.

“I shoveled twice yesterday and once today,” said Muir.

With all this snow, I guess you could say that a Montana winter is officially here.