Two people killed in a head-on crash near Corvallis Wednesday

MISSOULA — Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Ravalli County Wednesday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol Captain Shawn Silvan tells MTN News a pick-up truck was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 93 north of Woodside Cutoff at approximately 12:50 p.m. when the driver drifted into the southbound lanes, striking an SUV.

MTN News

The driver, a 32-year-old woman of the SUV who was traveling southbound on Highway 93, died on the scene. The 62-year-old male driver of the pick-up truck was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Bitterroot Health, where he died from his injuries.

Capt. Silvan says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The names of the victims have not been released.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of this crash.