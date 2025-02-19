UPDATE: Montana Highway Patrol reports fatal crash on Highway 93 near Corvallis

UPDATE: 4:39 p.m. - February 19, 2025

The Montana Highway Patrol incident log shows a Wednesday afternoon crash in the Bitterroot Valley was a fatal.

MHP responded shortly before 12:55 p.m. to U.S. Highway 93 at the Woodside Cutoff intersection outside of Corvallis.

The crash closed the four-lane highway,

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

(first report: 1:15 p.m. - February 29, 2025)

A crash has closed both directions of U.S. Highway 93 near Corvallis.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports the road is closed in the area of Woodside Cutoff.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area and use an alternate route.