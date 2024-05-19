Salish Kootenai College holds first graduation powwow since COVID

PABLO — For the first time in four years, Salish Kootenai College held a graduation ceremony for its 2024 class, the return of this ceremony also marks the return of a Powwow celebration for the school’s graduates.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, Salish Kootenai College has not held an in-person graduation or celebration for the graduating classes of its school.

SKC’s trio support director Allen Addison says the return of Friday’s graduation ceremony and Saturday’s powwow were welcome ones.

“It was very special to have the people that attended like our college president and a lot of the administration to have that many of our college graduates show up to take part,” Addison said.

“and to understand that we as a college really respect and really honor their achievements.”

One of the students who came to the graduation was Vanessa Sanchez who Graduated from SKC with a teaching degree in 2015 but returned to pursue business and graduate with a business management degree.

She was happy other students in her graduating class could finally get the recognition they deserved for their hard work.

“Having it back after four years is amazing because we went such a long time when COVID hit,” Sanchez said.

“and we really missed that part for our college and expressing our culture and I grew up in the Powwow world so just having it back and close to home means everything.”

Sanchez also emphasized the importance a celebration like this has on younger generations who get to witness it.

“Also to see our kids bringing up our next generation into the world and letting them experience the powwow world and experience all this culture and learning and getting to see all their people in one spot.”

The end of the spring quarter for SKC is Saturday, June 8.