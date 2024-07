ARLEE — The Arlee Volunteer Fire Department and Frenchtown Rural Fire responded to a structure fire in downtown Arlee Friday night.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Schnee from Frenchtown Rural Fire, late last night a mobile home on Morigeau Street was completely engulfed in flames and was eventually put out by both responding stations.

No one was injured during the fire and the cause is currently unknown.

MTN News will stay updated with any new information on this fire.