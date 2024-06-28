Watch Now
17-year-old dies in rollover crash near St. Ignatius

Posted at 9:32 AM, Jun 28, 2024

ST. IGNATIUS — A 17-year-old boy from St. Ignatius died in an early Thursday morning crash in the Mission Valley.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 4 a.m. near the intersection of Sabine Road and Old Freight Road near St. Ignatius.

According to the MHP, the teen was driving a stolen Ford pickup truck “recklessly” when he went off the road and overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll over.

MHP reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a part in the crash, which remains under investigation.

