17-year-old dies in rollover crash near St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS — A 17-year-old boy from St. Ignatius died in an early Thursday morning crash in the Mission Valley.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 4 a.m. near the intersection of Sabine Road and Old Freight Road near St. Ignatius.

According to the MHP, the teen was driving a stolen Ford pickup truck “recklessly” when he went off the road and overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll over.

MHP reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a part in the crash, which remains under investigation.