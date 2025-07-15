$31M transformation coming to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson

POLSON — Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson has broken ground on a $31 million multi-phase transformation aimed at improving critical care access for Mission Valley residents.

The first phase includes a new rural health facility that will double primary care capabilities in the growing region.

"We had 6 kids born here and both my mom and dad when they were breathing their last, this is where we came," former CSKT tribal councilman Steve Lozar told MTN.

For Lozar, some of his life's most impactful moments have taken place at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

In the close-knit Mission Valley community, healthcare from a trusted provider is essential.

"From Arlee all the way up to Elmo, we have that connection, and we generally know each other's extended families. So when we heard that somebody's sick, we know where they're going and that just puts you at ease," Lozar said.

The expansion comes in response to significant population growth in the area, with hospital officials noting that rural healthcare facilities are facing increasing pressure.

Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson has broken ground on a $31 million multi-phase transformation aimed at improving critical care access for Mission Valley residents.

"Rural hospitals are kind of under a real stress right now. Almost 30% of our population aren't even accessing primary care," Providence St. Joseph Medical Center senior philanthropy officer Megan Beard said.

"We need more space to attract and retain high-quality physicians to come here and work," St. Joseph Critical Access Campaign co-chair Blair Sprunk added.

The new facility will significantly expand healthcare services available to Mission Valley residents.

"The rural health clinic will house primary care, behavioral health, and pediatric services. That will open up space in our main building for us to really reimagine our emergency department," Beard noted.

A rendering of the new rural health clinic in Polson.

So far, $14 million of the rural health center's $18 million cost has been funded by community donations.

Residents like Lozar are optimistic about what the expansion means for local healthcare access.

"Kids don't have to go to Missoula or don't have to go to Kalispell, but that we have real professionals here. They not only take care of us. They help us. They care about us," Lozar said.