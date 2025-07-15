Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MHP reports fatal crash reported in Ravalli area

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Highway 93 north of Ravalli.
UPDATE: 12:20 p.m. - July 15, 2025

The Montana Department of Transportation reports all lanes on U.S. Highway 93 norh of Ravalli have been reopened.

(first report: 11:59 a.m. - July 15, 2025)

The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a Tuesday morning fatal crash in the Ravalli area.

The MHP incident log shows troopers arrived on scene in the area of mile marker 30 at 9 a.m.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports part of U.S. Highway 93 is blocked north of the intersection with Montana Highway 200.

