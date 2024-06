PABLO — An 82-year-old man from Polson died in a Thursday morning crash in Pablo.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Old Highway 93 and Light Road at 10:30 a.m.

The victim missed a curve and over-corrected, causing his pickup truck to go off the road.

The pickup then went into some trees and brush, according to MHP.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was found dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.