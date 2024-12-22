Watch Now
A missing man has been found at the scene of a fatal car crash in the Flathead

KALISPELL — A man who was reported missing 10 days ago was found dead in a rollover car accident.

The Montana Highway Patrol report states investigators believe the crash occurred on December 10th at around 9:30pm.

A 69-year-old male was found deceased at the scene of the accident on Dayton Creek Road.

A Ford Explorer was traveling north bound on Dayton Creek Road and left the roadway down a mountainside.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle rolled.

The report states drugs and alcohol are suspected in the crash.

MTN has reached out to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department for identification.

We will continue to update the story as it develops.

