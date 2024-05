TROY — A power outage apparently sparked by an animal has knocked out the power in Lincoln County.

According to a social media post, the animal caused “significant damage” at a substation and sparked the outage.

The Northern Lights outage map shows approximately 1,200 members are without power in the Troy area.

A Bonneville Power Administration crew is on the way to repair the damage.

However, the power is expected to remain out for several hours.