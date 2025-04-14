Arlee Rehabilitation Center offes pet health clinic in Ronan, seeks donations

RONAN — Stray dogs and cats pose a problem on the Flathead Reservation with animal safety and disease spreading being the main concerns.

The Arlee Rehabilitation Center is offering a free spay and neuter clinic to help.

We have spayed almost 90 female dogs aged five months and up since January 18th this year," Arlee Rehabilitation Center clinic organizer Filip Panusz said.

"If you multiply that out, on average, probably we get 7 puppies per litter. I mean that's well over 600 puppies that would have been born this spring," Panusz continued.

Dogs and cats can get themselves into trouble, no matter if they're fenced or locked inside, which potentially brings unnecessary stress to the owner and harm to the animal.

"All the trauma that we deal with is parvo, dogs getting hit by cars, families in crisis because they cannot afford to take care of the animals and they can't afford to spay or neuter them even though they want to," Panusz explained.

The Arlee Rehabilitation Center was getting ready for its biannual spay and neuter clinic that was held over the weekend at Kicking Horse Fitness Center. when we stopped by.

"It is the most effective strategy we have to prevent trauma," Panusz said.

Vaccinations were low cost and walk-ins were accepted.

"Puppies are the ones that are most at risk of getting parvo and dying from it and suffering from it. Vaccines are $10 a piece or $15 for a pair," Panusz detailed.

However, appointments for pets to get fixed for free are all filled, but ARC is working to open up more opportunities, despite how much it costs to offer the services.

"We do two massive clinics a year and rolling spay-neuter throughout the year. Last year, we spent close to $90,000 on those services alone," Panusz said.

While the spay and neuter clinic is this weekend, preparation for the event begins months before and only with community support.

"Starting this Thursday, the 18th, the 'Missoula Gives' portal opens up. We also have matching sponsors so at this point we have in excess of $8000 in matching sponsors that will match dollar for dollar," Panusz detailed.

With more funding, the Arlee Rehabilitation Center believes it can help people and their pets throughout the Mission Valley.

"Within five years we're gonna make a substantial difference for Saint Ignatius, Dixon, Pablo, Ronan, Charlo, Arlee, all of these communities," said Panusz.

For more information, visit ARC on Facebook.