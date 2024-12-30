Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation receives $20,000 donation

RONAN — The Boys and Girls Clubs work hard to positively impact kids' lives and the organization on the Flathead Reservation is trying to do that through digital learning.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation is finding ways to educate its members on how to be a good citizen on and off the web after receiving a grant aimed towards digital literacy.

Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation Chief Executive Officer Eric Cooksley says they will focus on proper internet safety thanks to a nearly $20,000 contribution from AT&T.

"It'll be, let's have a conversation, let's actually go through some activities, some things that are hands-on, so that I can learn how to be a better decision maker in my media experiences in the way I interact on media. So from that safety perspective, but also from that citizenship perspective," Cooksley said.

The Boys and Girls Club serves around 250 kids from elementary ages to high school on the Flathead Reservation.

Teen Services coordinator Ruth Tuasivu says they work hard to create a safe space for the children who come here.

"The kids who are so fortunate to have people that care for them. Take time out of their own day just to see how they are, and hear what they need and also. You know, so to have all sorts of resources. Is a better way to help these kids and my kids. I speak for myself too. And the kids enjoy their time here too."

Cooksely says the new digital learning program will blend into the programs already offered.

"Be really intentional about helping kids to become good thoughtful digital citizens and be intentional about setting this up in a way that really benefits the kids in the end."