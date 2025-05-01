Bridge inspections planned along Interstate 90 in Mineral County

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will conduct inspections on 13 bridges along I-90 near Alberton and Superior throughout May.

Using an under-bridge inspection vehicle, each inspection will take one to four days, with traffic restricted to one lane and reduced speeds of 35 mph in work zones.

MDT conducts these regular inspections to ensure bridge safety and reliability in accordance with national bridge inspection standards.

Click here for updates on width restrictions and current road conditions.