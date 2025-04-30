Burn permits required for Lincoln County spring burning

LIBBY — Beginning on Thursday, May 1, Lincoln County residents will need to get a burn permit for all residential yard cleanup burning through June 30.

Permits are free and can be obtained or renewed online through the Montana Burn Permit and Notification Service online.

Once a permit is secured, it must be activated each day burning is conducted, either online or by phone at 406-283-2442.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation advises taking the following precautions when burning debris:



Check the local spot weather forecast before you begin burning. Pay close attention to wind conditions for both the day of and the day after your burn.

Burn early in the day, when humidity is higher.

Keep burn piles small, manageable, and attended at all times.

Do not burn garbage, plastic or treated wood as they release toxic chemicals into the air.

Have adequate tools and water supply on site, such as a charged hose, buckets, and a shovel.

Check the area the next day to ensure no hot spots remain, especially in tree roots and stumps.

If your burn escapes control, call 911 immediately.

Click here for seasonal burn schedules, air quality information, and agency contact information. The DNRC offers more information on fire prevention and preparedness here.