Charlie Kirk remembered at vigil in Polson

POLSON - Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in front of thousands who had gathered to hear him debate on September 10.

People gathered in Polson for a vigil on Thursday evening to remember Kirk.

Flags and flowers covered the lawn outside the Lake County Courthouse in Polson, where community members gathered for a peaceful vigil honoring the influence Kirk had on their community and the nation.

"I am here to stand with Charlie Kirk and his family. I followed him for about two years and he really impacted my life," attendee Terese Denny said.

While many at the vigil reflected on Charlie Kirk, others looked ahead to the future of the country.

"For me, it is unity, an event like this can really bring division, but if you get to the root of humanity and really what he stood for, which was courage," Michelle Wood told MTN. "I feel like we can find unity and go from there, which is what we need.

While Kirk was considered a polarizing and controversial figure by some, those in attendance at Thursday's vigil hope it's a show of unity instead.

"It just felt good that someone was able to think about the younger generation and to be seen and heard," said Isbael Bartel, who attended the vigil.

Kirk's memorial service is planned for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.