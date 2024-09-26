Community reacts after threat made against Superior High School

SUPERIOR — Superior High School received a threat on social media Wednesday night, but thanks to a quick response from students at the school and the community, a potential disaster was avoided.

“In a small community, it might be rare that I can pick up the phone and text the sheriff and make that phone call, you know, but that's, that's how amazing they are. I mean, we’re really lucky to have, have the crew we have down here and help them keep our community and the county, kids, safe” said Superior Public Schools Superintendent Logan Labbe.

The threat came through a social media post from a Superior High School senior late Wednesday night who threatened to bring a gun to school the next day and shoot up the school.

A student then reported the post to the school superintendent after which the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

“We interviewed the individuals that you know, were part of the victim's right. So everybody in the school is a victim if somebody wants to you know, shoot up the school. And we made contact with the suspect, interviewed the suspect and took him into custody and transported him to the Missoula County Juvenile Detention Facility” said Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke.

The community played the most important role in ensuring this threat didn’t become real, however.

“If the community didn’t bring it forward, if the student didn’t bring it forward, then, I don’t know what would have happened today” said Funke.

Mineral County Sheriff's Office deputies were on campus Thursday to ensure the safety of the students. Sheriff Funke noted it's still unclear whether the suspect acted alone or with others.