Juvenile arrested after Superior High School shooting threat

SUPERIOR — The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile has been arrested for making a threat involving Superior High School.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says the threat indicated a school shooting may occur.

Based on their investigation and the specific nature of the threat, the threat was deemed to be credible.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Missoula County Juvenile Detention Facility, where he will be held on felony charges.

Sheriff Funke says out of an abundance of caution, there will be officers at Superior schools on Thursday to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff.

School will operate as usual with Funke saying officers will maintain an active presence on campus.