Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes closing administrative offices early

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have announced their offices will be closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday due to severe winter weather conditions.

CSKT Tribal Health will remain open with the exception of its fitness centers, which will also close at 3 p.m. Tribal Health notes all scheduled appointments for Tuesday will be honored.

Anyone with questions can contact Tribal Health at 406-745-3525 or by email at info@cskthealth.org.

The Bison Range also closed at 3 p.m. due to severe weather.

Tuesday's winter weather also prompted Salish and Kootenai College to call off Tuesday classes after originally announcing a delay.

