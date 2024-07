PABLO — A cooling center has been opened on the Flathead Indian Reservation as our hot weather continues.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes announced the cooling center will be open daily from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Ronan Senior Center.

The center will allow people without air conditioning to stay cool during the hottest part of the day. Bottled water will also be available to be picked up for those who need it.