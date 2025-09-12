Construction is rolling on Philipsburg's skatepark

PHILIPSBURG — There are 50 skateparks spread throughout Montana, many in rural communities. Soon, Philipsburg will join the list. Construction on the Philipsburg Skatepark is skating along and the excitement is building.

A few years ago, Ruby Kikkert knew nothing about skateparks. But, lately, they have been rolling around in her mind.

“We traveled around with my grandkids going to skateparks in Montana and thought, ‘Why shouldn't Philipsburg have one too?’” said Kikkert, the chair of the Philipsburg Skatepark Association.

Kikkert and members of the Philipsburg and skating communities rallied together to bring a skatepark to the town. Now, that dream is being built into reality.

“Well, I think at first people were like ‘A skatepark?’ But as time goes on, more and more people have come on board with it and the whole community supports it,” she said. “It's amazing because we spent the last two years planning and fundraising and writing grants and to see it actually happening now is really satisfying.”

Much of the funding comes from the Montana Skatepark Association and Montana Pool Service, organizations which help bring skateparks to small towns like Philipsburg. The community chipped in too, with ideas and matching funds from local citizens and businesses.

Philipsburg Mayor Daniel Reddish is on board with the skateboarders too.

“I will say that, for myself, I'm not a skateboarder. But, I honor skateboarding. I think it is an organic piece of Americana,” he said. “We’re happy to participate in this and be part of the greater skateboard network I know that exists in the state.”

He is excited about the skatepark, but also the partnership behind it.

“I'm absolutely impressed with the organization that had put this together and their commitment from concept to actuality here,” he said. “I can't say enough about their commitment. They've been very good and easy to work with and are a definite benefit to town.”

The Philipsburg Skatepark was designed by Evergreen Skateparks. They have built about 30 parks across Montana. Catherine Coulon, who owner Evergreen with her husband Billy, said this one will have a little Philipsburg flair.

“Out there, there’s some kind of abandoned mining equipment, but there’s, I guess, another location where there's even more. So, Billy picked out a piece and we are going to incorporate it into the park and it will be a skatable feature,” she said. “We’re just excited to add another park to Montana.”

The park will feature a big bowl with tracks around it. Designers hope it will draw in a variety of skill levels and equipment, from scooters to skateboards to bikes.

Right now, the closest parks are in Anaconda and Clinton. Those looking to skate in Philipsburg have to use the basketball court or risk traffic on the roads. Arlee Myers, has been rollerblading since second grade. But, without a dedicated place to go, he has not spent as much time on wheels. He got involved with the Philipsburg Skatepark Association to change that.

“It's been tough. I've lived here for 8 and a half years and always wanted to see something local like this. The fact that it's finally happening is very exciting for me. I think it’s awesome for the community too.” he said. “I’m hoping this skatepark gives more interest to some of the kids and other people and people who probably have skated before and kind of got out of it and can get back into it now that there's something accessible.”

Supporters of the skatepark say it will wheel in lots of good, not just for skaters, but for Philipsburg itself.

“It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful. We are big promoters of activity,” Reddish said. “This will provide the opportunity for not only activity from young folks but also older individuals that want to come and just stay here and participate and be observers.”

Kikkert believes that the park will provide a fun time for locals and folks from afar.

“I think it'll be really, really good for the community, for the locals. I know when my kids were growing up in the Bitterroot, it was like ‘There's nothing to do.’ But, now they’ll have something,” she said. “I think it'll also bring more people into the community, visiting and even tourist. People come from out of state to visit these parks. It's really amazing.”

Construction on the park is rolling along. The concrete is coming next week and the work is on-track to finish by the middle of October. It will officially open to skaters in the spring.

“I think my skating days are over, but I love watching it, so I'll come watch,” Kikkert said.