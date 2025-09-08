FLORENCE - Nestled near Florence is a hidden aviary like no other — the MPG Ranch has become a crucial research site for bird conservation.

In fact, folks from the University of Montana’s Bird Ecology Lab (UMBEL) make the trip nearly every day to one of their songbird banding stations.

“I think that banding is a really good opportunity to share wildlife up-close, birds up-close with the community," said Annie Meyer, a researcher with UMBEL. "You know, if you see a bird in a bush, it’s cool and it's exciting. But seeing it in the hand sparks a lot of excitement. “

And it isn’t just Meyer and the other researchers making the trek. MPG Ranch welcomes the public through field trips, giving birders and nature enthusiasts a chance to observe the banding process firsthand.

Watch to learn more about what's happening at the MPG Ranch:

Creature Features: Birds of the Bitterroot

“It’s something we never got to do before, so we figured we’d come down and check it out and see what the birders do all day," said Rena Belcourt, a native seed farmer for MPG Ranch. "We just wave at them every day, so we figured we’d come see what they’re up to."

Curiosity draws the crowd, but banding delivers the data — tracking bird behavior and migration patterns.

“We set up nets in the morning and then every 30 minutes we go out and check those nets and make sure to collect all of the birds out of those nets," Meyer said.

Data is then taken using measurements, revealing observations unattainable by sight alone like body condition, age, sex and overall health. Once the data is recorded, the birds go free. And yes, sometimes visitors get to do the honors.

The Lab’s research studying decreasing bird populations extends beyond the ranch. Around Missoula, you'll spot some of its numbered nest boxes in places like Council Grove State Park.

That's where Elena Ulev, owner of Blue Heron Nature Tours, brought me for a more relaxed approach to bird research.

“I think it’s a really good meditative activity and it’s also like a fun treasure hunt too because you never know what you’re going to see on any given day," Ulev said.

Her goal? Getting people to notice birds in their daily lives, not just on special outings. On the tour, she demonstrates this in real time, translating bird babble into instant IDs.

“Just sit down on your deck or sit on your front porch or sit in your favorite park and really just focus on the birds for five to 10 minutes," Ulev said. "And once you start tuning into them, it’s like a whole new world opens up, like a whole new channel on the TV.”

All of these observations don’t go unnoticed. With the help of eBird, an app created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, all observations are compiled and collected by researchers who track populations and migration patterns — like the researchers from the UMBEL studying songbirds in Florence.

"We've seen numerous papers come out showing massive bird declines, so it is really important," Meyer said.

Whether handling birds at research stations or simply spotting species in your backyard, birders at every level can play a role in conservation efforts across Western Montana.