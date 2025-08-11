Crews battle garage fire in Polson

POLSON — Crews battled a structure fire on Sunday evening in Polson.

The City of Polson Fire Department was called to the area of 5th Street East and 14th Ave East at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Units arrived on the scene to find a detached garage on fire with flames extending to vehicles outside the building and threatening a nearby home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage, which is considered a total loss according to a social media post.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries battling the blaze.

A total of 30 people, including crews from the Polson Rural Fire District, responded to the scene.