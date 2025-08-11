Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews battle garage fire in Polson

Firefighters battled a structure fire on Sunday evening in Polson.
The City of Polson Fire Department was called to the area of 5th Street East and 14th Ave East on August 10, 2025, for a report of a structure fire.
POLSON — Crews battled a structure fire on Sunday evening in Polson.

The City of Polson Fire Department was called to the area of 5th Street East and 14th Ave East at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Units arrived on the scene to find a detached garage on fire with flames extending to vehicles outside the building and threatening a nearby home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage, which is considered a total loss according to a social media post.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries battling the blaze.

A total of 30 people, including crews from the Polson Rural Fire District, responded to the scene.

