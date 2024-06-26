Watch Now
Crews knock down structure fire in Polson

Polson 11th Avenue Structure Fire
City of Polson Fire Depaertment
The City of Polson Fire Department was called out for a fire in a home on 11th Avenue East on June 25, 2024.
Polson 11th Avenue Structure Fire
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 26, 2024

POLSON — Crews were called out to battle a fire in a home in Polson on Tuesday.

The City of Polson Fire Department was called out for a fire in a home on 11th Avenue East at 12:30 p.m.

A social media post states crews arrived to find a fire in the basement which had extended into the attic.

Polson 11th Avenue Fire Map

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

 The Polson Rural Fire District, the Ronan Volunteer Fire Department, and the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department also responded to the fire.

