CSKT Tribal Health: No measles cases on Flathead Indian Reservation

MISSOULA — We've been hearing many questions about measles cases in Montana, including one recent alleged case of the virus on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

CSKT Tribal Health reports that as of Tuesday, March 4, there are no cases of measles reported in Montana. The last case in the Treasure State was in 1990, according to CSKT Tribal Health.

People with questions about their vaccination status or who need to schedule an appointment can contact CSKT Tribal Health at 406-745-3525.

What you should know about measles in Montana

The most recent U.S. Centers for Disease Conrtol data shows a total of 164 measles cases have been reported in nine different states, including Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, and Texas.

The following information is from CSKT Tribal Health:

What You Need to Know

Measles is a very contagious illness caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can be especially dangerous for young children, pregnant people, and those with weak immune systems.

How to Stay Protected: Get Vaccinated

The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is safe and very effective. It is the best way to prevent measles. If you or your child are not fully vaccinated, please schedule an appointment as soon as possible by calling Tribal Health or your provider.

Know the Symptoms:

Measles often starts with:



High fever

Cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes

A red rash that begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body

If you or a family member have these symptoms, call your healthcare provider before going to a clinic or hospital. This helps prevent the virus from spreading to others.

Stop the Spread

Measles spreads quickly, even before symptoms appear. Staying up to date on vaccinations and practicing good hygiene, like frequent handwashing, helps protect our community.