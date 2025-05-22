Drummond public meeting to discuss Milltown Water Right

MISSOULA — Public plans for water rights in the Upper Clark Fork River Basin are almost finalized following years of work — but water rights get complicated.

A meeting hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Drummond.

FWP and CSKT now publicly co-own the Milltown Water Right, which was once used for hydropower at the Milltown Dam and are going to manage the right to support fish conservation in the Upper Clark Fork and Blackfoot River basins.

Public input is ready to be accepted for input on their plans for the water.

Thursday's meeting will be held at the Drummond Community Hall.