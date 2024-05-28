Watch Now
Explosion, fire destroys Huson home

A Memorial Day fire and explosion destroyed a home on Nine Mile Road in the Huson area
MTN News
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 28, 2024
FRENCHTOWN — A fire and explosion destroyed a home in the Huson area on Monday, May 27.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District was called to reports of a fire on Nine Mile Road at approximately 5:15 p.m.

FRFD reports crews arrived at the scene to find an explosion had leveled a home and that some nearby vehicles had also been damaged.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire with officials telling MTN two pet rabbits that were in the house survived and were found under a piece of the roof.

FRFD notes their response time to the scene was delayed by between five and 10 minutes due to weight restrictions on the Nine Mile Bridge.

The cause of the fire and explosion remains under investigation.

Information from Zach Volheim included in this report

