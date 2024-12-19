Family roots growing new Arlee shop Hen Made Home Goods

ARLEE — Arlee's latest business venture is a family affair with three generations of women running the shop on Highway 93.

The shop is run by a grandmother, mother, and two daughters who are putting family roots into growing this business.

Working through generations is a theme for this Arlee family, which started with grandma Patricia Hoskinson passing down her cinnamon roll recipe.

"[The recipe is] from my mother, you know, and then from her mother, you know, it's kind of a generational thing," she shared.

"I always wanted to pass on bread making — cinnamon rolls, and I was so happy they were all once interested," Patricia continued.

Emily Brown/MTN News Arlee's latest business venture is a family affair with three generations of women running the shop on Highway 93.

Crafting handmade goods runs in the family too.

"Well, it started probably back in 2011," said mother Leah Hoskinson. "I've been wanting to do something like this, and I started making skincare stuff, and then we have a little store in Arlee, but the building that we put it in, it sold within a month."

Since their old storefront was sold, the family has been looking to try again.

"This has been a long time coming actually and I'm very happy that it's finally here. We're finally here," shared daughter Alicia Parsons.

Hen Made Home Goods officially opened just south of Arlee on December 13.

Emily Brown/MTN News Hen Made Home Goods officially opened on U.S. Highway 93 just south of Arlee on December 13, 2024.

"Everyone's always nervous on their first day, but we were really prepared," noted daughter Moriah Shaw.

With jam from the garden, hand-stitched blankets, and homemade skincare and soap, the little shop is packed full.

"We had a lot of passion behind our products and we were just really excited to get them out to the public so that they can experience it and let us know what they think," Smith told MTN.

They'll be serving coffee, breakfast, and of course cinnamon rolls too. "People can come out and see what it's all about," said Shaw.

The winter hours for the shop are:

