Federal board temporarily reinstates fired Montana USDA workers

Court documents state that the Special Counsel believes the USDA reduced its workforce unfairly.
Emily Brown/MTN News
On February 28th, the Office of Special Counsel filed a stay request on behalf of an unnamed individual against the U.S. Department of Agriculture
MISSOULA — A federal agency that protects government employees — the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board — recently issued a stay, making the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) temporarily reinstate almost 6,000 workers.

The filing comes in support of a recently fired U.S. Forest Service forestry technician, one of thousands who lost their jobs in February's federal cuts.

The Office of Special Counsel filed a stay request on behalf of an unnamed individual against the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Feb. 28, 2025.

The Office of Special Counsel claimed a potential violation of employee rights. Court documents state that the Special Counsel believes the USDA reduced its workforce unfairly.

They specifically cited that the USDA terminated those workers due to poor performance when the employees' actual performance reviews say the opposite.

A USFS firing email shared with MTN

Fired probationary Forest Service employees' jobs will be reinstated temporarily from March 5 to April 18. During this time, the USDA cannot change job responsibilities.

The firings will also be investigated. The USDA can request to extend the stay, but only until April 3, 2025.

Read the full Stay Order here.

