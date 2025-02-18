USFS cuts thousands of jobs; Laid-off Montana forester speaks out

MISSOULA — Continuing coverage on the federal layoffs impacting forest service employees here in Montana.

Since news of these layoffs emerged, we have been diligently working to speak with local forest service members. However, out of fear of retaliation or worries about possible backlash, we have not gotten the chance to interview someone until February 18.

We now have insight from one local who lost his job in the recent layoffs. "I believe public land is essential to who we are as humans," former USFS forestry technician Josh Vega shared.

2025 would have been Vega's fourth year with the Forest Service. "I've been out in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and we clear and maintain about 1,100 miles of trail with a crew roughly between 15 and 17 people," he explained.

After many years with the Conservation Corps and two as a temporary seasonal worker, Vega took a permanent role with the Forest Service. "I just had the security that I could take care of myself over the winter," Vega said.

However, Vega was still in his probationary period and became one of thousands of people laid off last Friday. "I've been grinding to get to where I'm at now for almost a decade and it's just been ripped out from underneath me," Vega expressed.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson shared the following with MTN regarding the Forest Service layoffs: "Secretary Rollins fully supports President Trump’s directive to optimize government operations, eliminate inefficiencies, and strengthen USDA’s ability to better serve American farmers, ranchers, loggers and the agriculture community. We have a solemn responsibility to be good stewards of Americans’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars and to ensure that every dollar is being spent as effectively as possible to serve the people, not the bureaucracy. As part of this effort, USDA has released individuals in their probationary period of employment."

In his termination email, Vega notes a line about being let go due to his performance — the third paragraph below from the email he shared with MTN — which he finds to be inaccurate. "They're making it seem like a performance thing, and I've got years and years of performance evaluations to back up all of my good work that I've been doing," Vega detailed.

The USDA adds that they believe in the abilities of their former staff and note those who have served the Forest Service will serve other workforces well. "We are confident that talented individuals who have been affected by this change will have many opportunities to contribute to our economy and society in countless ways outside of government."

However, Vega worries for the future of the lands he loves with fewer people to take care of them. "Our public lands are under attack. That's what it feels like to me. And it feels like if I do not stand up for them, then no one else will," Vega stated.