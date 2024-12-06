Watch Now
Fire destroys home south of Conner

Darby Rural Fire Department
MISSOULA — Only parts of the frame were left standing after a fire engulfed a home south of Conner on Thursday morning.

The Darby Rural Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Sula Rural Volunteer Fire Department just before 7 a.m.

After arriving on scene, defensive firefighting strategies were put in place. More than 17,000 gallons of water was used to battle the blaze.

No major injuries were reported, according to Darby Fire. Details on the cause of the fire were not released.

Crews cleared the scene a little after 12 p.m.

