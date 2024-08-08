Watch Now
Fire restrictions lifted at FWP sites in 3 Western Montana counties

MISSOULA — State wildlife officials are lifting fire restrictions at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) sites in Missoula, Ravalli, and Mineral counties

All fire restrictions will be lifted at FWP sites, including state parks, fishing access sites, and wildlife management, on Friday, Aug. 9.

However, FWP notes that fire restrictions remain in effect in some west-central Montana counties.

Powell and Granite counties are under Stage II fire restrictions while Deer Lodge County remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The following information is provided by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

  • Under Stage II fire restrictions, having a campfire at FWP sites is not allowed.
  • Under Stage I, fire restrictions, fires are only allowed in metal fire rings if posted as an exemption.
  • Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials.
  • Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.
  • Stage II restrictions also prohibit operating lawnmowers, weed trimmers, chainsaws and other internal combustion engines from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.; using an explosive between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.; and operating motor vehicles off designated roads and trails, with exceptions for those carrying out official business related to the function of governmental agencies and public utilities.

A full list of restrictions and other fire-related information can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

Fire restrictions at FWP sites, drought-related fishing closures and “hoot owl” fishing restrictions can be found here.

