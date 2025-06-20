Flames consume 110 hay bales in Polson

POLSON — Crews battled a fire that consumed over 100 hay bales in Lake County on Thursday night.

The Polson Rural Fire District was called out at approximately 10:10 p.m. for reports of a fire in the Buffalo Bridge and Irvine Flats area.

Firefighters arrived to find three large hay stacks made of approximately 110 bales fully involved.

Polson Rural Fire District Approximately 110 hay bales burned in the Polson area on June 19, 2025.

Crews managed to stop the fire from spreading until heavy equipment arrived on the scene.

A social media post notes that fire and smoke will likely be visible in the area of Irvine Flats Road and Palmer Road for the next couple of days.

The CSKT Division of Fire, the City of Polson Fire Department and the Montana DNRC provided mutual aid.