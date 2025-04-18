CONDON — The potential sale of Holland Lake Lodge has been a hot-button issue for three years after an initial expansion offer from POWDR listed plans to triple the existing footprint of the property.

That expansion plan has since been terminated, but the Flathead National Forest recently announced the acceptance of a special use authorization application for potential new buyers Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles.

The Flathead National Forest hosted a community meeting Thursday night in Condon regarding the potential sale of Holland Lake Lodge.

Watch the full story:

Flathead National Forest hosts community meeting regarding Holland Lake Lodge

“It’s of interest to me what happens here,” said Seeley Lake resident Pete Feigley, who is a retired biologist.

He was one of dozens who attended the community meeting in Condon asking questions to the U.S. Forest Service.

“And Eric Jacobsen, with the meetings that he held here in Condon earlier last fall, he talked a good line in wanting to work with the locals and to maintain the lodge the way it is, so we will see if he can do it,” said Feigley.

The application allows the U.S. Forest Service to engage with the public for a 30-day comment period while also triggering environmental analysis.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News file Holland Lake Lodge in Condon.

Flathead National Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello said the new application for Holland Lake Lodge is requesting a permit for the same size, scope and intensity of the existing footprint with no plans for expansion.

“If and when there’s ever a proposal to do any master development planning, future planning, we will be open and transparent with the public and share that with them, we want them to come along with us to know all of the components of the future when we know it,” said Botello.

Kalispell resident Mishka Aznoe-Morales grew up visiting Holland Lake and wants to make sure its pristine beauty is protected from major development.

“Absolutely think the public should be involved in this because this is our past, this is our present, it’s going to be our future, and I think this is a way that we can take actionable action into ensuring that we are able to enjoy it for generations to come,” said Aznoe-Morales.

MTN News file The Flathead National Forest received an application from potential buyers Eric Jacobsen and business partner Thomas Knowles for a special use authorization.

If approved, Botello said the Special Use Permit would be issued for 20 years. A decision on the permit request will be made after public comment ends on May 7.

“Very knowledgeable group who had really good probing questions about what are proposal was, what the future looks like, it was a really good productive meeting, I so appreciated folks’ engagement and their thoughtful questions,” said Botello.