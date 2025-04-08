Flathead National Forest accepts special use application for Holland Lake Lodge

The Flathead National Forest announced Monday that it has accepted the special use authorization application for Holland Lake Lodge.

This allows the potential buyers, Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles, to operate the lodge within the existing footprint and facilities.

The application's acceptance triggers an environmental analysis, as mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act, which includes a period for public comment.

“Holland Lake Lodge has provided a unique recreation opportunity for national forest visitors for one hundred years,” said Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello. “The resort has served as a destination for forest visitors to enjoy the Flathead National Forest and I look forward to working with the new owners and community to continue this opportunity into the future.”

Comments are now being accepted and can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. MT on May 7, 2025.

To submit a comment or for more information about the application, click here.

