Grizzly bear euthanized in Blackfoot Valley

OVANDO — State wildlife officials report an adult male grizzly bear was euthanized last week following four livestock conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July east of Lincoln where the bear first killed a calf on leased private property.

MTN News

According to a news release, the first depredation was not discovered for a few days, so traps were not set. FWP worked with the landowner and others to try and prevent more livestock depredations, but the bear remained and continued to pursue cattle.

Other depredations began the first week in August, with three calves killed in a five-day period.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) authorized removal of the bear and game cameras were set on one of the carcasses. The bear was shot and killed by U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services on Aug. 13.

Additional information on living, working, and recreating in bear country can be found at fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.