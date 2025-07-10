Hoot-owl restrictions take effect Friday on some rivers in Southwest Montana 

HELENA — Hoot-owl restrictions will take effect at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 11, on several streams and rivers in Southwest Montana.

Closure information from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:



Silver Bow Creek in its entirety

Upper Bitterroot River from the confluence of the East and West Forks to Veterans Bridge at Hamilton

Upper Clark Fork River from the Clark Fork’s origin at the confluence of Warm Springs Creek and Silver Bow Creek to the mouth of the Blackfoot River

Upper Rock Creek from the confluence of the West and Middle Forks to the mouth of Stoney Creek

Hoot-owl restrictions prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight each day. The restrictions will stay in effect until conditions improve.

Click here for additional information.

Additional information from FWP: