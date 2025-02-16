Human remains identified as missing Ronan woman Danette Tenas

RONAN — The human remains found near Buffalo Bridge on February 4th have been identified as missing Ronan woman, Danette Tenas.

Danette Tenas, 54, from Ronan, was reported missing by her family in October 2024.

In our earlier reporting, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told MTN News that Tenas visited Buffalo Bridge near Polson on her birthday, October 8th, with a friend. The friend told the authorities she had left Danette after their vehicle broke down.

Sheriff Bell said Tenas was reported missing from the Buffalo Bridge area on October 14, 2024.

Officials say the cause and manner of her death are still under investigation by the Lake County Coroner's Office.