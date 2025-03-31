Watch Now
"Jet boat" sinks on Kootenai River in Lincoln County; no injuries reported

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a call on Saturday evening that a 14-foot jet boat had sunk near Kootenai Falls.
LIBBY — No injuries were reported after a weekend boat accident on the Kootenai River near Kootenai Falls.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday that a 14-foot jet boat had sunk.

An Idaho man reported that they had been traveling upriver toward Kootenai Falls when the boat sank.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says the caller also reported that no one on board the boat was injured and everyone made it out of the water.

"The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone of the dangerous currents and severe undertows present in the river, especially near Kootenai Falls," a social media post states.

People are asked to use extreme caution and anyone swimming, boating or rafting in the Kootenai River should wear a life jacket.

