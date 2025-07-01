Judge postpones sale of Libby's CARD Clinic assets

MISSOULA — Friday, a federal judge postponed the sale of the Center for Asbestos Related Disease’s assets. The Libby clinic’s assets were set for auction on July 2nd, as part of an ongoing legal battle.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, or CARD Clinic, offered services to the thousands exposed to toxins from mining operations near Libby, before it was shut down this May.

In 2023, the clinic was found to have misdiagnosed hundreds of patients, defrauding the U.S. Government and BNSF Railway. The clinic was ruled to owe $3.1 million to the railway. The clinic declared bankruptcy and its assets were seized this spring.

In June, lawyers for the clinic, the U.S. government and BNSF sparred in a Missoula courtroom over next steps. In a ruling last week, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen postponed the sale until the groups complete a debtor’s exam, looking into the clinic’s assets. The groups have until July 11th to report back to the court with plans to move forward.

