KPAX's Jill Valley inducted into NATAS NW Silver Circle Honor Society

MISSOULA — KPAX-TV anchor Jill Valley was recently inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Northwest Region Silver Circle in Seattle, an honor bestowed upon individuals who have dedicated a minimum of 25 years to the television industry.

Watch Jill and Lewis talk about the honor:

This recognition highlights her extensive public service, mentoring, leadership and numerous professional accolades, including a NATAS Emmy Award and an Edward R. Murrow Regional Award, showcasing her commitment to high-quality journalism and community engagement.

Jill’s philosophy emphasizes letting people share their own stories while prioritizing ethical reporting, which is central to her storytelling approach.

In addition to her journalistic accomplishments, Jill is devoted to mentoring emerging journalists, sharing her expertise and fostering a deep appreciation for ethical journalism among young professionals.

Her community service efforts further illustrate her compassionate nature; she has been involved in animal rescue initiatives, supported local food banks and frequently serves as a keynote speaker at events honoring community service.

Jill's ability to inspire others and her unwavering commitment to her community have solidified her status as a beloved and influential figure in the region.

This milestone is reserved for professionals who haven’t just witnessed change in an industry, they’ve led it.