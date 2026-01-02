POLSON — A cornerstone animal shelter in Lake County is fighting to stay open.

Mission Valley Animal Shelter in Polson is the valley's only brick-and-mortar shelter, serving all of Lake County.

Watch to learn more about the challenges the Mission Valley Animal Shelter is facing:

Lake County's only animal shelter fights to stay open amid funding crisis

While the shelter relies mostly on donations and revenue from its Seconds to Go thrift store, staff say government funding barely covers utilities, with an annual budget over $500,000.

Now, due to declining grant funding, the shelter's future remains uncertain.

The shelter nearly closed late last year until a last-minute bequest from a longtime supporter kept the doors open.

Each animal costs about $700 to care for, with most needing medical treatment beyond basic care.

Most animals arrive as strays or are dumped after hours, creating added challenges with unknown medical and behavioral histories.

Robyn Iron/MTN News The Mission Valley Animal Shelter in Polson is the valley's only brick-and-mortar shelter, serving all of Lake County.

There are just five employees caring for sheltered cats and dogs, so staff are stretched thin with attending to their daily needs.

Manager Raeva Corkill says they hardly turn away animals in need.

"I'm in love with every animal that comes through our door. I honestly, I just, I can't pass an animal that needs help and not help it," Corkill told MTN.

"I'll say and the fact that we get to find them amazing homes and then know that we've sent them out somewhere where they're never gonna deal with what they came from again is very rewarding," Corkill continued.

Lake County would have no physical shelter and no animal control services if the Mission Valley Animal Shelter were to close.

People who want to help the Mission Valley Animal Shelter can donate online through their website.