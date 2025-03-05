Law enforcement searching for suspect near Libby Dam

LIBBY — Law enforcement is searching for a man near the Libby Dam in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Montana Highway 37 at mile marker 16 by Lake Koocanusa.

The Sheriff's Office and the Border Patrol are searching for a white man who is 5'10" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

A Code Red issued by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office cautions that the man has a violent history and should not be approached. Anyone who sees the man should call 9-1-1.

